I shoot Film : The road to Oxton Village

Another photo from my "I Shoot Film" project.



Kodak ColorPlus 200 with a Pentax ME and a 28mm SMC f3.5 prime lens.



We stopped on the road returning from Newark on Trent road to Arnold and I shot a few photos with my Pentax ME



I like the "national speed limit" signs for village





Those film colours are fabulous.