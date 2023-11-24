Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3021
I shoot Film : The road to Oxton Village
Another photo from my "I Shoot Film" project.
Kodak ColorPlus 200 with a Pentax ME and a 28mm SMC f3.5 prime lens.
We stopped on the road returning from Newark on Trent road to Arnold and I shot a few photos with my Pentax ME
I like the "national speed limit" signs for village
Those film colours are fabulous.
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3079
photos
107
followers
96
following
827% complete
View this month »
3014
3015
3016
3017
3018
3019
3020
3021
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
oxton
,
i shoofilm
,
summer 2024"cvlouds
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close