I shoot Film : The road to Oxton Village by phil_howcroft
Another photo from my "I Shoot Film" project.

Kodak ColorPlus 200 with a Pentax ME and a 28mm SMC f3.5 prime lens.

We stopped on the road returning from Newark on Trent road to Arnold and I shot a few photos with my Pentax ME

I like the "national speed limit" signs for village


Those film colours are fabulous.
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

