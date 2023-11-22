100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 401 : Anneka

I start round 5 of my 100 strangers project with Anneka. I photographed Anneka last week at Nottingham’s Winter Wonderland, a Christmas event running until the New Year.



The wonderland had only just opened for the day so it was fairly quiet, so it was a good opportunity to engage with Anneka for a photo. I approached her stall, a chocolate stall, which appeared to be selling giant chocolate marshmallows, they are actually called Chocolate Kisses and are a German chocolate, they have a crisp wafer base with a soft and creamy filling, smothered in luxurious chocolate. They are generally described as marshmallow cakes but the consistency is much lighter - more like a mousse. As can be seen in the photo they come in various flavours and Anneka sells them for £1-50 each.



When I asked Anneka for a photo, she thought I meant a photo of the stall, “shall I move away from the stall out of shot?”



“No, no” I said “I’d like to photograph you”



“Ahh right that’s not a problem” said Anneka and she asked me where should she stand. I asked her to stand at the front of the stall by the counter.



I asked Anneka if it was her stall. Anneka told me the owners name and told me she was a nice lady. Anneka told me she was actually looking after three of her owners stalls that morning, this stall and the stalls next to her, which were selling toasties and one selling roast pork. I told Anneka that was a busy workload.



The photo of Anneka was shot under the artificial lighting of the stall, so it had a yellow glow. I tried to create more natural colours by adjusting the colour balance (temperature) in my post processing. Anneka gave me a lovely smile for the photo. I thanked her and wished her well for the long run up to Christmas and the New Year.

