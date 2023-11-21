Previous
I shoot Film : St Luke's Church, Stoke Bardolph by phil_howcroft
Photo 3019

I shoot Film : St Luke's Church, Stoke Bardolph

Another photo from my "I Shoot Film" project.

Kodak ColorPlus 200 with a Pentax ME and a 28mm SMC f3.5 prime lens.

This is St Luke's Church, Stoke Bardolph, Nottingham, shot on August Bank Holiday Monday morning , when we went to visit the scarecrow festival in the village.

If you look carefully you can see Jane and Elsie at the side of the church, looking ti see if there are any more scarecrows in the church grounds.

Those film colours are fabulous.
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
827% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
I see them. What a lovely, neat church and grounds.
November 21st, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@tinley23 thanks Lesley , it's only a small village , so I think the church reflects the size of village
November 21st, 2023  
Cathy Donohoue
What a lovely shot. I am partial to old church yards.
November 21st, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@cdonohoue thanks Cathy very kind of you
November 21st, 2023  
Kathy Burzynski
such a beautiful capture! Since it is film does that mean it is straight out of the camera with only processing during the developing stage or do they get digitalized somehow? Sorry for the dumb question,
November 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise