Previous
Photo 3019
I shoot Film : St Luke's Church, Stoke Bardolph
Another photo from my "I Shoot Film" project.
Kodak ColorPlus 200 with a Pentax ME and a 28mm SMC f3.5 prime lens.
This is St Luke's Church, Stoke Bardolph, Nottingham, shot on August Bank Holiday Monday morning , when we went to visit the scarecrow festival in the village.
If you look carefully you can see Jane and Elsie at the side of the church, looking ti see if there are any more scarecrows in the church grounds.
Those film colours are fabulous.
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
5
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3077
photos
108
followers
96
following
827% complete
3012
3013
3014
3015
3016
3017
3018
3019
Views
8
Comments
5
Album
365
kodak
,
village
,
pentax
,
wide angle
,
35mm film
,
i shoot film
,
kodak colorplus 200
,
pentax me
,
analogue photography
Lesley
ace
I see them. What a lovely, neat church and grounds.
November 21st, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@tinley23
thanks Lesley , it's only a small village , so I think the church reflects the size of village
November 21st, 2023
Cathy Donohoue
What a lovely shot. I am partial to old church yards.
November 21st, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@cdonohoue
thanks Cathy very kind of you
November 21st, 2023
Kathy Burzynski
such a beautiful capture! Since it is film does that mean it is straight out of the camera with only processing during the developing stage or do they get digitalized somehow? Sorry for the dumb question,
November 21st, 2023
