I shoot Film : St Luke's Church, Stoke Bardolph

Another photo from my "I Shoot Film" project.



Kodak ColorPlus 200 with a Pentax ME and a 28mm SMC f3.5 prime lens.



This is St Luke's Church, Stoke Bardolph, Nottingham, shot on August Bank Holiday Monday morning , when we went to visit the scarecrow festival in the village.



If you look carefully you can see Jane and Elsie at the side of the church, looking ti see if there are any more scarecrows in the church grounds.



Those film colours are fabulous.