Previous
Next
Photo 2660
Purple Pixie - Jupiter 11A vintage lens
Another shot with my 50 year old 135mm f4 Jupiter 11A Russian lens
This is a purple pixie, looking rather splendid in our garden
5th July 2022
5th Jul 22
6
1
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
2660
photos
106
followers
96
following
728% complete
View this month »
2653
2654
2655
2656
2657
2658
2659
2660
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vintage lens
,
jupiter 11a
,
purple pixie
Carole Sandford
ace
A lovely colour producer.
July 4th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
@carole_sandford
thanks Carole , it sits by our pond hiding the pond filter
July 4th, 2022
KWind
ace
Pretty textures.
July 4th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a lovely little hebe - so full of flower !
July 4th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
@beryl
thanks beryl it does fill a corner nicely :)
@kwind
thanks the are indeed
July 4th, 2022
Berni Crumb
ace
What gorgeous flowers! Thanks for sharing this shot
@phil_howcroft
July 4th, 2022
@kwind thanks the are indeed