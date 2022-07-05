Previous
Purple Pixie - Jupiter 11A vintage lens by phil_howcroft
Photo 2660

Purple Pixie - Jupiter 11A vintage lens

Another shot with my 50 year old 135mm f4 Jupiter 11A Russian lens

This is a purple pixie, looking rather splendid in our garden
5th July 2022 5th Jul 22

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
728% complete

Carole Sandford ace
A lovely colour producer.
July 4th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft
@carole_sandford thanks Carole , it sits by our pond hiding the pond filter
July 4th, 2022  
KWind ace
Pretty textures.
July 4th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a lovely little hebe - so full of flower !
July 4th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft
@beryl thanks beryl it does fill a corner nicely :)

@kwind thanks the are indeed
July 4th, 2022  
Berni Crumb ace
What gorgeous flowers! Thanks for sharing this shot @phil_howcroft
July 4th, 2022  
