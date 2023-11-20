Gedling Country Park Lagoon

This is Gedling Country Park, Nottingham.



We went for an early morning walk around the park. It takes just over an hour to do a circuit.



The park is set on the site of the former Gedling Colliery. The pit shut in 1991.



Elsie was able to be "off lead" for large parts of the walk.



She came back a bit muddy, so we had to wash her legs and tummy !



Sony RX100VII



We went on another walk after dinner, Woodthorpe Park and then into Sherwood. I bought a fabulous vintage lens (attached to a Praktica camera too) from a charity shop. a meyer-optik görlitz 30mm f3.5 lydith in M42 mount. The East German lens, manufactured in 1971, gets good reviews on the geek forums I frequent.

