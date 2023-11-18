Previous
Urban Autumnal Colours by phil_howcroft
Urban Autumnal Colours

This beautiful autumnal tree was glowing on Wednesday afternoon as the low afternoon sun illuminated the last of the autumn leaves.

Situated in the middle of the junction between Upper Parliament Street and South Sherwood Street, outside the Theatre Royal in the heart of the city

18th November 2023 18th Nov 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
826% complete

Mags ace
Picking up the light very nicely. Lovely capture!
November 19th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
The sun on those yellow leaves is so pretty & the glow of the red traffic light too…..a lively scene. Very smart street names too!
November 19th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam thanks Mags , much appreciated

@happypat Thanks Pat , I was pleased how the traffic light came out , sometimes the reds are burnt out. Yes cool street names for sure
November 19th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
A beautiful tree in the sunlight. Autumn has been very colourful this year
November 19th, 2023  
Lesley ace
A gorgeous burst of colour. I love trees in city centres.
November 19th, 2023  
Helen Jane ace
It is a very elegant tree Phil and worthy of your stopping to admire it and show it off in the sunlight.
November 19th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely tree with its golden leaves .....soon to be bare of all its beauty
November 19th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A wonderful composition with this beautiful tree in the middle of the city. Your pictures of Nottingham are showing such a vibrant city!
November 19th, 2023  
