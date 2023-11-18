Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3017
Urban Autumnal Colours
This beautiful autumnal tree was glowing on Wednesday afternoon as the low afternoon sun illuminated the last of the autumn leaves.
Situated in the middle of the junction between Upper Parliament Street and South Sherwood Street, outside the Theatre Royal in the heart of the city
18th November 2023
18th Nov 23
8
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3075
photos
107
followers
95
following
826% complete
View this month »
3010
3011
3012
3013
3014
3015
3016
3017
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
8
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
15th November 2023 3:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
leaves
,
trees
,
street photography
,
autumn
,
urban
,
nottingham
,
traffic lights
,
streetie
Mags
ace
Picking up the light very nicely. Lovely capture!
November 19th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
The sun on those yellow leaves is so pretty & the glow of the red traffic light too…..a lively scene. Very smart street names too!
November 19th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@marlboromaam
thanks Mags , much appreciated
@happypat
Thanks Pat , I was pleased how the traffic light came out , sometimes the reds are burnt out. Yes cool street names for sure
November 19th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
A beautiful tree in the sunlight. Autumn has been very colourful this year
November 19th, 2023
Lesley
ace
A gorgeous burst of colour. I love trees in city centres.
November 19th, 2023
Helen Jane
ace
It is a very elegant tree Phil and worthy of your stopping to admire it and show it off in the sunlight.
November 19th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely tree with its golden leaves .....soon to be bare of all its beauty
November 19th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A wonderful composition with this beautiful tree in the middle of the city. Your pictures of Nottingham are showing such a vibrant city!
November 19th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@happypat Thanks Pat , I was pleased how the traffic light came out , sometimes the reds are burnt out. Yes cool street names for sure