Previous
Toasting the Marshmallows by phil_howcroft
Photo 3016

Toasting the Marshmallows

I nodded at these two young ladies and asked them if I could take a photo.

They both nodded back and said "Yes"

Toasting the Marshmallows at Nottingham's Winter Wonderland

17th November 2023 17th Nov 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
826% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Such a great candid portrait! I love the flame. The Marshmallows are pretty big :-)
November 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise