Previous
Photo 3034
A face at the window
I nipped outside at dusk to take a photo of our "Outside Christmas Lights" .
As I was taking the photos, with my Xperia IV mobile, I was aware of my best mate at the window watching me .
Elsie had jumped onto the stool to keep an eye on me and an ear on me too .
Looks good doesn't it . I wasn't out of the house long before I went back in for a whippet welcome .
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
4
2
Mags
ace
Aww! Someone wants to be where you are. Cute capture and beautiful tree.
December 10th, 2023
Dianne
Elsie obviously likes to know where you are. Cute photo.
December 10th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
She's so cute! Lovely house and beautiful tree Phil!
December 10th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Cute capture - she is not letting you out of her sight for long ,is she !!
December 10th, 2023
