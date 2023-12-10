A face at the window

I nipped outside at dusk to take a photo of our "Outside Christmas Lights" .



As I was taking the photos, with my Xperia IV mobile, I was aware of my best mate at the window watching me .



Elsie had jumped onto the stool to keep an eye on me and an ear on me too .



Looks good doesn't it . I wasn't out of the house long before I went back in for a whippet welcome .