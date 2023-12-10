Previous
A face at the window by phil_howcroft
A face at the window

I nipped outside at dusk to take a photo of our "Outside Christmas Lights" .

As I was taking the photos, with my Xperia IV mobile, I was aware of my best mate at the window watching me .

Elsie had jumped onto the stool to keep an eye on me and an ear on me too .

Looks good doesn't it . I wasn't out of the house long before I went back in for a whippet welcome .
Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
Mags
Aww! Someone wants to be where you are. Cute capture and beautiful tree.
December 10th, 2023  
Dianne
Elsie obviously likes to know where you are. Cute photo.
December 10th, 2023  
Corinne C
She's so cute! Lovely house and beautiful tree Phil!
December 10th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
Cute capture - she is not letting you out of her sight for long ,is she !!
December 10th, 2023  
