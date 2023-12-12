Leica Photography

Previous
Best on Black as I have a border to make it look like an old photo print.

I entered this into a "still life" competition at our camera club. It scored 19 out of 20.

My late fathers Leica camera (IIf from 1953)and two prime 50mm lenses from 1951 and 1953 and a 9cm lens from 1937. The Bill of sale showed he paid £49 10 shillings in June 1966 for the IIf camera body and the little Elmar 5cm f3.5 lens on the right hand side of the frame.

The film is an old Ilford FP4 black and white film (I assume it's never been used). The Weston Master III light meter is mine , a charity shop find a few weeks ago.

I've used the 50mm prime lenses on my Sony A6000 and they take cracking photos. The 9cm from 1937 has haze on the glass which means the photos don't have the Leica pop !

The viewfinder and rangefinder are tiny which makes thing photos with the camera very difficult . I think my dad had a hotshoe viewfinder that made things easier

12th December 2023 12th Dec 23

Phil Howcroft

Beryl Lloyd ace
Well done on your score in the photo entry! - A great array of photo equipment with the knowledge you have , even down to the purchase receipt ! - wonderful !
December 12th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Great still life - 1966 was memorable for another reason to as I remember it
December 12th, 2023  
Allison Williams ace
So the receipt was saved by your Dad? I just unearthed receipts my husband had tucked away decades ago!
December 12th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@allie912 Allison , yes the receipt was saved ! I rarely throw away receipts for cameras , TV's etc.

@rensala yes you are right Renee re' 1966

@beryl thanks beryl , I think the receipt makes the shot
December 12th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Congratulations on your awesome ranking at the photo contest. It is well deserved!
It is wonderful to have your father camera! And that you share the same passion!
I’d love to use a Leica but I know it will never happen unless I win the lottery (except I don’t play lottery). 🤭
December 12th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@corinnec Corinne , you are right, the Leica camera prices are very very expensive
December 12th, 2023  
