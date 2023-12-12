Leica Photography

Best on Black as I have a border to make it look like an old photo print.



I entered this into a "still life" competition at our camera club. It scored 19 out of 20.



My late fathers Leica camera (IIf from 1953)and two prime 50mm lenses from 1951 and 1953 and a 9cm lens from 1937. The Bill of sale showed he paid £49 10 shillings in June 1966 for the IIf camera body and the little Elmar 5cm f3.5 lens on the right hand side of the frame.



The film is an old Ilford FP4 black and white film (I assume it's never been used). The Weston Master III light meter is mine , a charity shop find a few weeks ago.



I've used the 50mm prime lenses on my Sony A6000 and they take cracking photos. The 9cm from 1937 has haze on the glass which means the photos don't have the Leica pop !



The viewfinder and rangefinder are tiny which makes thing photos with the camera very difficult . I think my dad had a hotshoe viewfinder that made things easier



