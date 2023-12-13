Previous
Elsie shows off her new Santa outfit by phil_howcroft
Photo 3037

Elsie shows off her new Santa outfit

Elsie shows off her new Santa outfit (B&M store special) .

Phil always happy when with his best mate

It's been grey and dark all week , daylight poor as we approach the winter solstice.

The ISO had to be bumped high to get a half decent photo

Maybe time for a better photoshoot in the next few days

13th December 2023 13th Dec 23

Phil Howcroft

Lesley ace
Ah beautiful Elsie. I love her. Awesome photo - I hope it you create Christmas cards from it for next year.
December 15th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@tinley23 thanks Lesley the light is a tad dull , I think I can do better , I need a Christmas hat too, but the photo does make me smile when I look at it !!!
December 15th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Great portrait Phil. Elsie is so gorgeous!
December 15th, 2023  
Mags ace
Aww! Looking good!
December 15th, 2023  
