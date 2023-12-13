Sign up
Photo 3037
Elsie shows off her new Santa outfit
Elsie shows off her new Santa outfit (B&M store special) .
Phil always happy when with his best mate
It's been grey and dark all week , daylight poor as we approach the winter solstice.
The ISO had to be bumped high to get a half decent photo
Maybe time for a better photoshoot in the next few days
13th December 2023
13th Dec 23
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
13th December 2023 4:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
smile
,
dog
,
christmas
,
santa
,
christmas tree
,
whippet
,
sight hound
Lesley
ace
Ah beautiful Elsie. I love her. Awesome photo - I hope it you create Christmas cards from it for next year.
December 15th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@tinley23
thanks Lesley the light is a tad dull , I think I can do better , I need a Christmas hat too, but the photo does make me smile when I look at it !!!
December 15th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Great portrait Phil. Elsie is so gorgeous!
December 15th, 2023
Mags
ace
Aww! Looking good!
December 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
