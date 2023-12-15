Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3038
Willow, Phil and a horse named Brandon
My granddaughter Willow and myself on an old school Horses Carousel / Merry-go-round at Nottingham's Winter Wonderland event in the market square
My wife took the photo, I've cropped it as there was a big red and white "candy stick" style pole on the outskirts of the ride, which makes taking photos like this a little tricky .
Willow is wearing a mermaid dress !!!!
Phil is holding Willow tight to make sure she's safe , I did a quick risk assessment before climbing on top of Brandon !!!
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3096
photos
105
followers
95
following
832% complete
View this month »
3031
3032
3033
3034
3035
3036
3037
3038
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
15th December 2023 2:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
smile
,
carousel
,
granddaughter
,
papa
,
merry-go-round
,
fairground
Lesley
ace
Sweet pic - will make lovely memories
December 15th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@tinley23
thank you Lesley , pity Willow isn't looking to camera , I think she was busy taking in the magic of the winter wonderland !
December 15th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
A lovely capture of the two of you. I’m sure there was a lot for to look at.
December 15th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@carole_sandford
yes lots to look at ..the council house , Christmas tree, big wheel , people !!!
December 15th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
This is a cute picture! Willow is adorable.
December 15th, 2023
Mags
ace
Aren't you two cute?!!
December 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close