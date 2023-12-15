Previous
Willow, Phil and a horse named Brandon by phil_howcroft
Willow, Phil and a horse named Brandon

My granddaughter Willow and myself on an old school Horses Carousel / Merry-go-round at Nottingham's Winter Wonderland event in the market square

My wife took the photo, I've cropped it as there was a big red and white "candy stick" style pole on the outskirts of the ride, which makes taking photos like this a little tricky .

Willow is wearing a mermaid dress !!!!

Phil is holding Willow tight to make sure she's safe , I did a quick risk assessment before climbing on top of Brandon !!!


15th December 2023 15th Dec 23

Phil Howcroft

Lesley ace
Sweet pic - will make lovely memories
December 15th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@tinley23 thank you Lesley , pity Willow isn't looking to camera , I think she was busy taking in the magic of the winter wonderland !
December 15th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
A lovely capture of the two of you. I’m sure there was a lot for to look at.
December 15th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford yes lots to look at ..the council house , Christmas tree, big wheel , people !!!
December 15th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
This is a cute picture! Willow is adorable.
December 15th, 2023  
Mags ace
Aren't you two cute?!!
December 15th, 2023  
