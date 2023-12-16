100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 403 : Mick

I went to Bolton today to watch Bolton Wanderers play host to Bristol Rovers. Before the match I have a walk around the stadium with my mate Alan. As we approached the main entrance I noticed a cool looking gentleman in a pork pie hat. He was walking towards the Rovers team coach.



“Are you admiring the coach?”



“Yes I always take a look at the coaches. They all tend to be from on company, Ellisons”



We then had a chat about football coaches, the kind that run on wheels and roads as opposed to the ones who coach the players on how to play.



Mick was very knowledgable on the subject, I was surprised how much I knew on the subject as we chatted away.



Mick had also spotted that the livery on the coach showed that this once was the Swansea City team coach. The Swansea City name had been painted over.



I asked Mick how long he’d been supporting the Wanderers, all his life was the reply, which is essentially the same as me. Mick told me he used to be a ball boy at Burnden Park (the former home of the Wanderers) from 1967 to 1970.



“When I got to Fifteen and a half I gave it up as I had to start work”



I’m surprised I hadn’t seen Mick before, he’s 68 and I’m 66 and we’ve both been Wanderers fans for over 100 years between us. You get to recognise faces over the years, especially in the bleak years when we were struggling both on and off the field and our support was poor, but I cannot recall ever seeing Mick before.



Mick told me he was in the corporate seats today as a friend of his was one of the match day sponsors.



When I asked Mick for a photo he said “Let me button my coat up and look smart and hide my cigarette”. I shot Mick against the side of the team coach as it was a blank canvas and also reflected the Wanderers team badge and letters from the name, therefore helping to tell the story.



At this point I shouted my friend Alan over and Mick pointed out the painted over Swansea City name. Alan said they looked like transfers, Mick said they could have got glue remover to hide the transfers.



As for the match, after winning 10 successive wins, the Wanderers lost for a second time in a week, having a player sent off in the process.



I thanked Mick for the photos and we bumped fists and said goodbye

