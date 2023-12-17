Admit it you all want a pink / purple leopard coat like Elsie

We went on a walk this afternoon into Bestwood County Park.



Elsie's a whippet dog, which means she really needs a coat in the cooler months. It reached almost 10C today , although it was windy, but Elsie needed a coat.



A purple pink leopard coat looks very cool on a little whippet.



Elsie pictured on the walk, listening to me asking her to pose for the photo. I think she listened.



