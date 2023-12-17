Sign up
Previous
Photo 3040
Admit it you all want a pink / purple leopard coat like Elsie
We went on a walk this afternoon into Bestwood County Park.
Elsie's a whippet dog, which means she really needs a coat in the cooler months. It reached almost 10C today , although it was windy, but Elsie needed a coat.
A purple pink leopard coat looks very cool on a little whippet.
Elsie pictured on the walk, listening to me asking her to pose for the photo. I think she listened.
17th December 2023
17th Dec 23
4
2
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Tags
dog
,
ears
,
winter
,
woods
,
pet
,
pup
,
puppy
,
collar
,
whippet
,
nottingham
,
arnold
,
sighthound
,
bestwood
,
bestwood country park
,
dogcoat
Corinne C
ace
Elsie is so elegant and she is listening to you as we can admire on this portrait.
I have coats for my German Shepherd dogs when the temperature drops below -15C and they have a long fur!
December 17th, 2023
FBailey
ace
Mine have coats too, v sensible with all the rain we've had!
December 17th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@corinnec
merci Corinne , we rarely drop to -15C , brrrrr
December 17th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@fbailey
thanks felicity , Elsie has quite selection of coats and jumpers
December 17th, 2023
I have coats for my German Shepherd dogs when the temperature drops below -15C and they have a long fur!