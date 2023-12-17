Previous
Admit it you all want a pink / purple leopard coat like Elsie by phil_howcroft
Admit it you all want a pink / purple leopard coat like Elsie

We went on a walk this afternoon into Bestwood County Park.

Elsie's a whippet dog, which means she really needs a coat in the cooler months. It reached almost 10C today , although it was windy, but Elsie needed a coat.

A purple pink leopard coat looks very cool on a little whippet.

Elsie pictured on the walk, listening to me asking her to pose for the photo. I think she listened.

17th December 2023

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
@phil_howcroft
Corinne C ace
Elsie is so elegant and she is listening to you as we can admire on this portrait.
I have coats for my German Shepherd dogs when the temperature drops below -15C and they have a long fur!
December 17th, 2023  
FBailey ace
Mine have coats too, v sensible with all the rain we've had!
December 17th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@corinnec merci Corinne , we rarely drop to -15C , brrrrr
December 17th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@fbailey thanks felicity , Elsie has quite selection of coats and jumpers
December 17th, 2023  
