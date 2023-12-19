Sign up
Previous
Photo 3041
A far too cute Coot
We had a walk around Gedling Country Park this afternoon, this is one of the lagoons in the lower levels of the park.
This is a coot , far too cute don't you think (see what I did there)
It may be the same Coot that we saw a month ago on the same lagoon !
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2023-11-20
19th December 2023
19th Dec 23
2
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3099
photos
105
followers
95
following
833% complete
View this month »
3034
3035
3036
3037
3038
3039
3040
3041
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
19th December 2023 2:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
bird
,
park
,
country
,
reeds
,
lagoon
,
coot
,
gedling
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful capture! Yes, it is very cute!
December 19th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@corinnec
merci corrine , thanks for the cute comment 😀
December 19th, 2023
