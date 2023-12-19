Previous
A far too cute Coot by phil_howcroft
Photo 3041

A far too cute Coot

We had a walk around Gedling Country Park this afternoon, this is one of the lagoons in the lower levels of the park.

This is a coot , far too cute don't you think (see what I did there)

It may be the same Coot that we saw a month ago on the same lagoon !

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2023-11-20



19th December 2023 19th Dec 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
833% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A beautiful capture! Yes, it is very cute!
December 19th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@corinnec merci corrine , thanks for the cute comment 😀
December 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise