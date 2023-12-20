100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 404 : Vanshika

I took my car for a service today, I drove to the garage with Elsie, my whippet. Once we’d dropped the car off we caught a bus into the city (Elsie was very popular on the bus).



We had a walk around the city which included the “Winter Wonderland” Christmas fair. I saw a stall holder on the roof of her stall grooming the fur of a Reindeer and striking some poses to customers of the Primark Costa Coffee house that overlooked the top of her stall.



It was a good opportunity for a photo so I took some photos of the stallholder, Melainie (that’s a correct spelling btw as when I spoke to Melainie later she told me her Mum wanted a her name to be different).



As I was photographing Melainie, the girl in the next stall was taking some photos too. She saw my camera and asked me if I was a professional photographer. “Just an Amateur I told her, a hobby”



As we chatted I asked of I could photographer her. Meet Vanshika, whose a student from India , studying Child Psychology. I told her that my daughter Claire had studied a simialr degree, Childhood Studies, in Leeds. Vanshika’s stall was selling personalised Christmas gifts



“Grandma, Mum, Grandpa, Dad and peoples names”



Vanshika told me that the Melainie’s stall was similar, selling personalised Christmas Stockings, the type you hang up on Christmas Eve waiting for Santa to put his presents in as opposed to the one’s you wear !



After I’d took a few photos of Vanshika, she suggested we do some photos with her and Melainie beside the Stockings Stall.



I took the photos and then we all exchanged social media contact details.



Thank you for allowing me to photograph you Vanshika and Melainie.

