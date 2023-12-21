Ariel (aka Willow) at Beauty and the Beast

We had Willow and Alfie (our grandchildren) yesterday for a sleepover.



We had booked to go to the circus at a local garden centre (no animals in the circus), but we got an email in the morning to tell us that due to the very high winds the event had been cancelled !



A few google searches and we got some seats for the matinee performance of the Pantomine at the Mansfield Palace theatre to see Beauty and the Beast.



It was a really good production



Willow has a couple of dressing up outfits at our house, Elsa from Frozen (Let it Go , Let it Go .....) and Ariel from Little Mermaid



Willow insisted on wearing the Ariel outfit, discarding her red Christmas outfit dress in favour of her mermaid outfit.



Before the start of the show, we nipped to the steps up to the stage and I sneaked a photo of willow in her outfit



Oh and Belle married Albert ... I hope I haven't spoiled the plot for you !!!



