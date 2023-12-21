Previous
Ariel (aka Willow) at Beauty and the Beast by phil_howcroft
Photo 3043

Ariel (aka Willow) at Beauty and the Beast

We had Willow and Alfie (our grandchildren) yesterday for a sleepover.

We had booked to go to the circus at a local garden centre (no animals in the circus), but we got an email in the morning to tell us that due to the very high winds the event had been cancelled !

A few google searches and we got some seats for the matinee performance of the Pantomine at the Mansfield Palace theatre to see Beauty and the Beast.

It was a really good production

Willow has a couple of dressing up outfits at our house, Elsa from Frozen (Let it Go , Let it Go .....) and Ariel from Little Mermaid

Willow insisted on wearing the Ariel outfit, discarding her red Christmas outfit dress in favour of her mermaid outfit.

Before the start of the show, we nipped to the steps up to the stage and I sneaked a photo of willow in her outfit

Oh and Belle married Albert ... I hope I haven't spoiled the plot for you !!!

21st December 2023 21st Dec 23

Phil Howcroft

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Such a cutie in her fancy dress!
December 22nd, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@ljmanning thanks Laura :)
December 22nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wise choice to dress up in her Ariel outfit - so cute !
December 22nd, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@beryl thanks beryl :)
December 22nd, 2023  
Philippa R
She's adorable! I'm sure you had a lovely time at the sleepover with them, she looks so happy!
December 22nd, 2023  
Mags ace
She is growing up so fast, Phil. Lovely capture!
December 22nd, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@philippar awww thank you Philippa 😀
December 22nd, 2023  
