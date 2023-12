Rudolf

There is a giant Rudolph on the edge of Woodthorpe Park, Nottingham.



Every year I mean to photograph him, but the moment passes !



This year I made a special trip to photograph him. I got there a little too early as it wasn't dark enough do him justice. It was raining though , so I didn't want to stand in the rain for another 20 minutes until dusk !



Anyway , this is Rudolph