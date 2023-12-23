Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3045
Elsie , Alfie and Jane's legs and slippers
Alfie wearing his Christmas jumper before our visit to the panto on Thursday.
Alfie 15 months loves Elsie 17 months, he always wants to make a fuss over her . Willow loves Elsie too , in fact she gives her loads of attention , bossing her around.
When elsie was a puppy we kept her in the kitchen, away from Willow and Alfie, but now she's older she seems to understand that they are "little people" and is very gentle in their company.
Note the radom free standing radiator, we turn it on for elsie in the winter months
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3103
photos
105
followers
95
following
834% complete
View this month »
3038
3039
3040
3041
3042
3043
3044
3045
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
XQ-DQ54
Taken
21st December 2023 11:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
monochrome
,
whippet
Lesley
ace
Lovely family shot. Alfie is such a cutie.
December 23rd, 2023
Kathy A
ace
Alfie sure has grown up, such a cutie
December 23rd, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@tinley23
thanks Lesley that's kind of you to say
@kjarn
thank you Kathy , that's kind of you to say
December 23rd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Time flies , Alfie is a little boy and not a baby any more ! Love his Christmas Jumper !
December 24th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@kjarn thank you Kathy , that's kind of you to say