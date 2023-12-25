Previous
Sally Army on Christmas Day (Arnot Hill Park) by phil_howcroft
Photo 3046

Sally Army on Christmas Day (Arnot Hill Park)

Christmas Day morning in Arnold , Nottingham.

We went to Claire and Mats first thing, to see Willow and Alfie (and Claire and Matt) before they went to Matt's parents in Scunthorpe.

We went to Kirsty and Matt's (both our son in law's are called Matt) for Christmas Dinner.

In the gap between Claire and Matt's and Kirsty and Matt's (are you keeping up with the narrative), we went to the duck park in Arnold with Elsie (our whippet). Arnold Salvation Army were holding a carol service in the park for the people of Arnold.

Jane and Marcus ( the Major's at the Arnold Church ) made everybody in the community welcome to a morning of worship.

Jane and Marcus run a toddlers group on a Friday morning , that both Alfie and Willow attend .

Photo Sony Xperia 1V ultra wide angle 16mm

Merry Christmas
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft

Casablanca ace
I adore the Sally Army and they are my Dad's favourites too. Sounds like you had a lovely day.
December 25th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca thanks Casa' , we did have a lovely day , I hope you did too
Peter Dulis ace  
Peter Dulis ace
nice one - happy holidays!
December 25th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@pdulis thanks Peter :)
December 25th, 2023  
