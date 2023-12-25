Sally Army on Christmas Day (Arnot Hill Park)

Christmas Day morning in Arnold , Nottingham.



We went to Claire and Mats first thing, to see Willow and Alfie (and Claire and Matt) before they went to Matt's parents in Scunthorpe.



We went to Kirsty and Matt's (both our son in law's are called Matt) for Christmas Dinner.



In the gap between Claire and Matt's and Kirsty and Matt's (are you keeping up with the narrative), we went to the duck park in Arnold with Elsie (our whippet). Arnold Salvation Army were holding a carol service in the park for the people of Arnold.



Jane and Marcus ( the Major's at the Arnold Church ) made everybody in the community welcome to a morning of worship.



Jane and Marcus run a toddlers group on a Friday morning , that both Alfie and Willow attend .



Photo Sony Xperia 1V ultra wide angle 16mm



Merry Christmas