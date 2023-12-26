Previous
Let It Go Let It Go - It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll (But I Like it) by phil_howcroft
Photo 3047

Let It Go Let It Go - It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll (But I Like it)

Willow In her Elsa dress from Frozen, plays her brother Alfie's Drums ( a present from Santa), during our Boxing Day buffet lunch at Claire and Matt's

Let it go, let it go
Can't hold it back anymore
Let it go, let it go
Turn away and slam the door
I don't care what they're going to say
Let the storm rage on
The cold never bothered me anyway

Sony Xperia 1V mobile phone shot



26th December 2023 26th Dec 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
834% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Aww she looks happy!
December 26th, 2023  
Annie D ace
How delightful...wishing you and the family a wonderful Christmas 🎄
December 26th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Fantastic, to see the joy on her face
December 26th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
So cool!
December 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise