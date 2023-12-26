Sign up
Previous
Photo 3047
Let It Go Let It Go - It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll (But I Like it)
Willow In her Elsa dress from Frozen, plays her brother Alfie's Drums ( a present from Santa), during our Boxing Day buffet lunch at Claire and Matt's
Let it go, let it go
Can't hold it back anymore
Let it go, let it go
Turn away and slam the door
I don't care what they're going to say
Let the storm rage on
The cold never bothered me anyway
Sony Xperia 1V mobile phone shot
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
4
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3105
photos
105
followers
94
following
834% complete
View this month »
3040
3041
3042
3043
3044
3045
3046
3047
Tags
smile
,
drums
,
smiles
,
rockstar
,
frozen
,
granddaughter
,
outfit
,
drumkit
,
drumsticks
,
cymbals
,
elsa
Carole Sandford
ace
Aww she looks happy!
December 26th, 2023
Annie D
ace
How delightful...wishing you and the family a wonderful Christmas 🎄
December 26th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Fantastic, to see the joy on her face
December 26th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
So cool!
December 26th, 2023
Leave a Comment
