Yesterday I showed Willow playing Alfie's drums , here's Alfie playing his keyboard , looking across to his sister on the drums, questioning her drumming technique !When I look at this photo, I'm reminded of the Peter Kay "Soft Cell" sketch on Parkinson. Soft Cell are an English synthpop duo who came to prominence in the early 1980s. Peter Kay did a brilliant sketch on their song "Say Hello, Wave Goodbye"