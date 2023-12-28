Previous
Ready To Party 🎉 by phil_howcroft
Photo 3049

Ready To Party 🎉

I'm ready to party with my smart dicky bow. I don't normally wear a collar inside but my human mum and dad said that if I'm going partying then I need ID , especially if I'm going to clubs and pubs. I mean I'm a whippet as if anyone is going to serve me drinks and what would I pay with anyway. Plus, whippets are renowned for zoomies so who is going to let a gang of whippets into a venue .
Happy New Year to my human friends and fans on 365 ( my dad tells me that I am very popular on here) .

My dad shot this with his new Sony Xperia IV mobile, which takes great photos.
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
835% complete

Casablanca ace
That made me smile out loud 🥰❤️🐾
December 28th, 2023  
Annie D ace
😁 oh how delightful...looking very snazzy....Happy New Year!
December 28th, 2023  
Mags ace
I'd invite you to a party any day! So cute!
December 28th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
She is the cutest dog ever!
December 28th, 2023  
Richard Brown ace
Cute capture!
December 28th, 2023  
