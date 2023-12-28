Ready To Party 🎉

I'm ready to party with my smart dicky bow. I don't normally wear a collar inside but my human mum and dad said that if I'm going partying then I need ID , especially if I'm going to clubs and pubs. I mean I'm a whippet as if anyone is going to serve me drinks and what would I pay with anyway. Plus, whippets are renowned for zoomies so who is going to let a gang of whippets into a venue .

Happy New Year to my human friends and fans on 365 ( my dad tells me that I am very popular on here) .



My dad shot this with his new Sony Xperia IV mobile, which takes great photos.