New Year Eve Family Walk at Gedling Country Park by phil_howcroft
Photo 3050

New Year Eve Family Walk at Gedling Country Park

We went on a family walk to Gedling Country Park on New Years Eve morning. It was meant to be a a dry 'rain free' morning , but as we made our way up the hill into the park it began to rain.

Gedling country park is on the site of what was once Gedling Colliery. Some of the park is landscaped slag heaps, although the terrain is naturally very hilly

There are some viewing platforms giving fabulous views over the Trent Valley towards Newark and Lincolnshire.

This is Jane, my wife, with Kirsty and Claire, our daughters , Matt and Matt , their husbands, Willow and Alfie our grandchildren and of course Elsie our whippet.

You can see Gedling's All Hallows Church Spire to the right hand side of the frame.

At its peak over 2,000 people worked at the pit and it produced over a million tonnes of coal per year. It became known as the “Pit of Nations” because of the diversity of the miners, drawn from over 15 different countries.

31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

Phil Howcroft

Mags ace
A beautiful black and white scene.
January 1st, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam thanks Mags , it was wet and windy on that hill
January 1st, 2024  
