New Year Bubbles

New Year Champagne at Chez Howcroft, while watching the New Years Day Concert From Vienna on BBC 2 (recorded and started watching just after 12 midday)



Thanks for all the support in 2023 . Every fave' , comment and follow is greatly appreciated and is never taken for granted . I wish you all a Happy New Year, stay safe , be kind, considerate and respectful to everyone you meet during the year .



We live in a diverse and complex world but it is important to embrace our differences. Hope the last bit reads OK, I'm just calling it as I see it