Previous
New Year Bubbles by phil_howcroft
Photo 3051

New Year Bubbles

New Year Champagne at Chez Howcroft, while watching the New Years Day Concert From Vienna on BBC 2 (recorded and started watching just after 12 midday)

Thanks for all the support in 2023 . Every fave' , comment and follow is greatly appreciated and is never taken for granted . I wish you all a Happy New Year, stay safe , be kind, considerate and respectful to everyone you meet during the year .

We live in a diverse and complex world but it is important to embrace our differences. Hope the last bit reads OK, I'm just calling it as I see it
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
835% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Loopy-Lou
Happy New Year, lovely set up
January 1st, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@bizziebeeme thanks Laura , much appreciated
January 1st, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Lovely! I thought you would be on the Moet and watching Vienna 🥳 I agree. Celebrate all that we share and tolerance both ways for our differences. Happy New Year!
January 1st, 2024  
Mags ace
Very nice! Why wasn't I invited? =)
January 1st, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
A pretty smart bottle of bubbly, and I love the glasses. Wishing you and your family a happy and healthy new year. Looking forward to more of your fabulous photography
January 1st, 2024  
Annie D ace
Happy New Year to you and the family...great words to embrace in the coming year ❤️
January 1st, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca thanks Casa' , it's become a Phil and Jane tradition to enjoy the concert, it is a chilled out way to start 2024

@marlboromaam thanks Mags , I think the bubbles may have been flat by the time you arrived !!!

@busylady awww thanks Judith , that's very kind of you to say , the glasses were a pressie for Jane's birthday from me a few years ago . Tesco !!!

@annied thank you Annie , glad you like the words , just my thoughts
January 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise