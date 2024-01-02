Previous
From The Archive : Elle does Hepburn by phil_howcroft
Photo 3052

From The Archive : Elle does Hepburn

It's rained non stop for what seems days on end, so I'm presenting a photo from my archive.

This is from November 2022, when I went to a photoshoot at my friend, Verity's studio.

This is Elle whose career as a model is progressing well.

Elle does a great Audrey Hepburn role. I showed you a shot back in November 2022 of Elle with Audrey's cigarette holder and cigarette. This is Elle, using Audrey's sunglasses as a prop.

Oh and Verity's studio, she's had to close it, as in today's economic climate she struggled to make it financially viable


2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
@phil_howcroft
Helen Jane ace
I hope you were very pleased with the result here Phil. I'm just back from a talk by photographer Dave Shrimpton. "It's all about the eyes" - he kept repeating - and this pays testament to that.
January 2nd, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@helenhall Helen , I always focus on the nearest eye when doing portraits , thanks for the positive words
January 2nd, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
What a striking pose and an awesome image
January 2nd, 2024  
