From The Archive : Elle does Hepburn

It's rained non stop for what seems days on end, so I'm presenting a photo from my archive.



This is from November 2022, when I went to a photoshoot at my friend, Verity's studio.



This is Elle whose career as a model is progressing well.



Elle does a great Audrey Hepburn role. I showed you a shot back in November 2022 of Elle with Audrey's cigarette holder and cigarette. This is Elle, using Audrey's sunglasses as a prop.



Oh and Verity's studio, she's had to close it, as in today's economic climate she struggled to make it financially viable





