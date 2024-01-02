Sign up
Previous
Photo 3052
From The Archive : Elle does Hepburn
It's rained non stop for what seems days on end, so I'm presenting a photo from my archive.
This is from November 2022, when I went to a photoshoot at my friend, Verity's studio.
This is Elle whose career as a model is progressing well.
Elle does a great Audrey Hepburn role. I showed you a shot back in November 2022 of Elle with Audrey's cigarette holder and cigarette. This is Elle, using Audrey's sunglasses as a prop.
Oh and Verity's studio, she's had to close it, as in today's economic climate she struggled to make it financially viable
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
3
3
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7
Taken
7th November 2022 2:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
model
,
mono
,
photoshoot
,
hepburn
,
audrey hepburn
,
black and white:
Helen Jane
ace
I hope you were very pleased with the result here Phil. I'm just back from a talk by photographer Dave Shrimpton. "It's all about the eyes" - he kept repeating - and this pays testament to that.
January 2nd, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@helenhall
Helen , I always focus on the nearest eye when doing portraits , thanks for the positive words
January 2nd, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
What a striking pose and an awesome image
January 2nd, 2024
