Tres cocineras

A people photo from our holiday in Cala Mesquida, Mallorca



I was walking down the street, from our hotel to the end of the street, to take some photos of the coast and rocks.



As I walked past the hotel next door, I saw some chef's taking a break on the delivery driveway.

I walked past them and realised it would make a great photo,



So I walked down the drive, pointed at my camera and asked them for a photo. As you can see they were very obliging and I think it makes a half decent phot.



Muchas gracias por la foto damas y caballeros