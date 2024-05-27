Previous
Tres cocineras by phil_howcroft
Photo 3171

Tres cocineras

A people photo from our holiday in Cala Mesquida, Mallorca

I was walking down the street, from our hotel to the end of the street, to take some photos of the coast and rocks.

As I walked past the hotel next door, I saw some chef's taking a break on the delivery driveway.
I walked past them and realised it would make a great photo,

So I walked down the drive, pointed at my camera and asked them for a photo. As you can see they were very obliging and I think it makes a half decent phot.

Muchas gracias por la foto damas y caballeros
27th May 2024 27th May 24

Casablanca ace
The Three Wise Chefs! Lovely picture, full of character and fun
June 2nd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Nice and relaxed! Their uniforms are immaculate, which is reassuring for the patrons :-)
A great shot
June 2nd, 2024  
