Photo 3171
Tres cocineras
A people photo from our holiday in Cala Mesquida, Mallorca
I was walking down the street, from our hotel to the end of the street, to take some photos of the coast and rocks.
As I walked past the hotel next door, I saw some chef's taking a break on the delivery driveway.
I walked past them and realised it would make a great photo,
So I walked down the drive, pointed at my camera and asked them for a photo. As you can see they were very obliging and I think it makes a half decent phot.
Muchas gracias por la foto damas y caballeros
27th May 2024
27th May 24
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
ILCE-6700
27th May 2024 1:26pm
spain
chefs
mallorca
chef's hats pinny
Casablanca
The Three Wise Chefs! Lovely picture, full of character and fun
June 2nd, 2024
Corinne C
Nice and relaxed! Their uniforms are immaculate, which is reassuring for the patrons :-)
A great shot
June 2nd, 2024
