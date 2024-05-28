Previous
Socorrista : Flying The No Swimming Flag by phil_howcroft
Socorrista : Flying The No Swimming Flag

The Socorrista sticks a flag in the sand to tell everyone that it's not safe to swim in the sea today.

This is the playa at Cala Masquida, Mallorca. Some people looking at the image might think it doesn't look too bad, but in these conditions the sea has dangerous rip tides.

We followed the instructions

Cala Measquida, Mallorca, Spain, May 2024
28th May 2024 28th May 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
Carole Sandford ace
Some nice “white horses “ there. Glad you followed the rules.
June 3rd, 2024  
Philippa R
The colours in the photo are lovely, the contrast of the yellow and red with the blue sea and the white horses. Gorgeous
June 3rd, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely layers of colours
June 3rd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Blue sky, blue sea and white sand, it looks fabulous despite the red flag :-)
June 3rd, 2024  
