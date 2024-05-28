Socorrista : Flying The No Swimming Flag

The Socorrista sticks a flag in the sand to tell everyone that it's not safe to swim in the sea today.



This is the playa at Cala Masquida, Mallorca. Some people looking at the image might think it doesn't look too bad, but in these conditions the sea has dangerous rip tides.



We followed the instructions



Cala Measquida, Mallorca, Spain, May 2024