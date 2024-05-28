Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3172
Socorrista : Flying The No Swimming Flag
The Socorrista sticks a flag in the sand to tell everyone that it's not safe to swim in the sea today.
This is the playa at Cala Masquida, Mallorca. Some people looking at the image might think it doesn't look too bad, but in these conditions the sea has dangerous rip tides.
We followed the instructions
Cala Measquida, Mallorca, Spain, May 2024
28th May 2024
28th May 24
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3232
photos
116
followers
97
following
869% complete
View this month »
3166
3167
3168
3169
3170
3171
3172
3173
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
28th May 2024 9:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
playa
,
spain
,
mallorca
,
cala mesquida
,
socorrisata
Carole Sandford
ace
Some nice “white horses “ there. Glad you followed the rules.
June 3rd, 2024
Philippa R
The colours in the photo are lovely, the contrast of the yellow and red with the blue sea and the white horses. Gorgeous
June 3rd, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely layers of colours
June 3rd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Blue sky, blue sea and white sand, it looks fabulous despite the red flag :-)
June 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close