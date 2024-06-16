Passing By

I've admired this Nottingham location several times, so today I attempted to get a person passing by the Parisian Model.



I didn't have much time as I was meeting my daughter , Kirsty, my wife and son in law Matt in a restaurant for a fathers day lunch time meal.



I did get a goth and her boyfriend walking by but there was no separation between the two people and I hadn't set my camera up properly as they passed by.



I did revise the location after lunch, but the sun was out and it was too bright with too many reflections.



I think I need a stranger photo, with the stranger posing between the models arms.



Anyway, passing by !!!

