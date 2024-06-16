Sign up
Previous
Photo 3187
Passing By
I've admired this Nottingham location several times, so today I attempted to get a person passing by the Parisian Model.
I didn't have much time as I was meeting my daughter , Kirsty, my wife and son in law Matt in a restaurant for a fathers day lunch time meal.
I did get a goth and her boyfriend walking by but there was no separation between the two people and I hadn't set my camera up properly as they passed by.
I did revise the location after lunch, but the sun was out and it was too bright with too many reflections.
I think I need a stranger photo, with the stranger posing between the models arms.
Anyway, passing by !!!
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
1
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Tags
model
,
nottingham
,
city centre
,
streetie
,
kerastase
Mark St Clair
ace
I like your idea with the model between the arms
June 16th, 2024
