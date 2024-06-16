Previous
Passing By by phil_howcroft
I've admired this Nottingham location several times, so today I attempted to get a person passing by the Parisian Model.

I didn't have much time as I was meeting my daughter , Kirsty, my wife and son in law Matt in a restaurant for a fathers day lunch time meal.

I did get a goth and her boyfriend walking by but there was no separation between the two people and I hadn't set my camera up properly as they passed by.

I did revise the location after lunch, but the sun was out and it was too bright with too many reflections.

I think I need a stranger photo, with the stranger posing between the models arms.

Anyway, passing by !!!
Phil Howcroft

Mark St Clair ace
I like your idea with the model between the arms
June 16th, 2024  
