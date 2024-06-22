Previous
Gang Of Angels at Arnot Hill Park by phil_howcroft
Photo 3191

Gang Of Angels at Arnot Hill Park

Followers may recognise this choir, the Gang Of Angels , GOA

I photographed them last October at the Hockley Hustle in Nottingham.

It was Arnold Summer Fair today at the local civic park. A community event, for all ages, charity stalls , local community stalls , food , children's rides , ice cream etc.

The GOA were the headline act closing the event on Saturday afternoon.

They are a great choir and I took some lovely photos of them. This is the choir singing their final number "Ghost Town", their take , remix of the classic 1981 song by the British two tone band The Specials

This town, is coming like a ghost town
All the clubs have been closed down
This place, is coming like a ghost town
Bands won't play no more
Too much fighting on the dance floor

Do you remember the good old days before the ghost town?
We danced and sang, and the music played in a de boomtown
22nd June 2024 22nd Jun 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
874% complete

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
I remember them! Lovely shot. The costume colours are fab ulous, especially that flame and yellow on the the lady 4th from the left.
June 22nd, 2024  
Philippa R
What a brilliant set of colours in their costumes! Fabulous shot Phil and that song is great, I remember it well.
June 22nd, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
All so colourfully dressed. I bet they sounded good too.
June 22nd, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca I took far too many photos Casa' , several of the choir follow me on insta (and me them too) , so I will be sending the photos to Honey (the lady in yellow) who runs the choir. In October it was in a tiny cafe venue , today it was on a big stage

@philippar thanks philippa , the song is iconic and the GOA's remix was brilliant
June 22nd, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford they really are good carole , thank you
June 22nd, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
What a fantastically diverse group of singers, and such wonderful costumes. Our choir weren't quite so colourful today - our theme was red, white or blue - or a combination of the three colours.
June 22nd, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
June 22nd, 2024  
Lesley ace
Let belt colourful group. Sounds like a great day.
June 22nd, 2024  
