Gang Of Angels at Arnot Hill Park

Followers may recognise this choir, the Gang Of Angels , GOA



I photographed them last October at the Hockley Hustle in Nottingham.



It was Arnold Summer Fair today at the local civic park. A community event, for all ages, charity stalls , local community stalls , food , children's rides , ice cream etc.



The GOA were the headline act closing the event on Saturday afternoon.



They are a great choir and I took some lovely photos of them. This is the choir singing their final number "Ghost Town", their take , remix of the classic 1981 song by the British two tone band The Specials



This town, is coming like a ghost town

All the clubs have been closed down

This place, is coming like a ghost town

Bands won't play no more

Too much fighting on the dance floor



Do you remember the good old days before the ghost town?

We danced and sang, and the music played in a de boomtown

