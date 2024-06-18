Sign up
Photo 3189
Riviera Cocktail
I bought a book from the Children's Society charity shop in Calverton on Tuesday.
Before I write my narrative for this photo , I hope I'm not breaking any copyright rules. It's a photo of a page from the book , I'm not trying to profit from it !
Anyway the book, Riviera Cocktail, by Irish Photographer Edward Quinn, documents life of the Côte d’Azur , France in the 1950's
Quinn photographed Film stars, starlets, painters, sculptors, gamblers, ex-kings, jazz musicians, nobility, shipping magnates, directors, chansonniers, politicians, race car drivers, pin-up girls, conductors, writers, prima donnas, playboys, everybody really.
The photos are in black and white, shot on Kodak Retina, a Rollei, a Leica IIIf, Rolleiflex 2.8 or 3.5 and finally in 1956 a Leica M3
The photo you see is Audrey Hepburn and her husband being photographed by two young ladies in 1956. A cracking bit of social documentary.
BTW : I have my late fathers Leica IIIf
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
7
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3248
photos
116
followers
98
following
873% complete
Mags
ace
Wonderful book to have!
June 19th, 2024
Philippa R
That looks like a great book with some fabulous photos I'm sure
June 19th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
That sounds a really interesting book. (I think you are ok. You have credited your source)
June 19th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@casablanca
Casa' that's what my wife said , I was worried though :)
@marlboromaam
thanks Mags , lots of American actors are in the book
@philippar
Philippa , thank you , the book is full of some fab photos
June 19th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Oh that’s fun. A great find!
June 19th, 2024
Annie D
ace
What a fab find 😁
June 19th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice - show ys some Leica IIIf photos :)
June 19th, 2024
