Riviera Cocktail by phil_howcroft
Riviera Cocktail

I bought a book from the Children's Society charity shop in Calverton on Tuesday.

Before I write my narrative for this photo , I hope I'm not breaking any copyright rules. It's a photo of a page from the book , I'm not trying to profit from it !

Anyway the book, Riviera Cocktail, by Irish Photographer Edward Quinn, documents life of the Côte d’Azur , France in the 1950's

Quinn photographed Film stars, starlets, painters, sculptors, gamblers, ex-kings, jazz musicians, nobility, shipping magnates, directors, chansonniers, politicians, race car drivers, pin-up girls, conductors, writers, prima donnas, playboys, everybody really.

The photos are in black and white, shot on Kodak Retina, a Rollei, a Leica IIIf, Rolleiflex 2.8 or 3.5 and finally in 1956 a Leica M3

The photo you see is Audrey Hepburn and her husband being photographed by two young ladies in 1956. A cracking bit of social documentary.

BTW : I have my late fathers Leica IIIf
Phil Howcroft

ace
Phil Howcroft
Mags ace
Wonderful book to have!
June 19th, 2024  
Philippa R
That looks like a great book with some fabulous photos I'm sure
June 19th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
That sounds a really interesting book. (I think you are ok. You have credited your source)
June 19th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca Casa' that's what my wife said , I was worried though :)

@marlboromaam thanks Mags , lots of American actors are in the book

@philippar Philippa , thank you , the book is full of some fab photos
June 19th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Oh that’s fun. A great find!
June 19th, 2024  
Annie D ace
What a fab find 😁
June 19th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice - show ys some Leica IIIf photos :)
June 19th, 2024  
