Riviera Cocktail

I bought a book from the Children's Society charity shop in Calverton on Tuesday.



Before I write my narrative for this photo , I hope I'm not breaking any copyright rules. It's a photo of a page from the book , I'm not trying to profit from it !



Anyway the book, Riviera Cocktail, by Irish Photographer Edward Quinn, documents life of the Côte d’Azur , France in the 1950's



Quinn photographed Film stars, starlets, painters, sculptors, gamblers, ex-kings, jazz musicians, nobility, shipping magnates, directors, chansonniers, politicians, race car drivers, pin-up girls, conductors, writers, prima donnas, playboys, everybody really.



The photos are in black and white, shot on Kodak Retina, a Rollei, a Leica IIIf, Rolleiflex 2.8 or 3.5 and finally in 1956 a Leica M3



The photo you see is Audrey Hepburn and her husband being photographed by two young ladies in 1956. A cracking bit of social documentary.



BTW : I have my late fathers Leica IIIf