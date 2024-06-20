Sign up
Previous
Photo 3190
Something Old, Something New , Something Green , White and Blue
I was taking some photos of the new Design and Digital Arts building at Nottingham Trent University.
I liked the juxtaposition of the old building (the Newton Building) agains the swanky new building. The added bonus was the trees and fabulous sky
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
7
3
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Tags
architecture
,
building
,
university
,
nut
,
juxtaposition
Suzanne
ace
Good composition with contrasts
June 20th, 2024
Corinne
ace
Nice composition, I like the contrast of the two buildings , and this golden square on the modern one caught my eye !
June 20th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
nice one
June 20th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nicely composed and well balanced image, so much contrasts in design, textures and colours .
June 20th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
That sky totally lifts the photo up a notch. Nice one!
June 20th, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Fantastic shot!
June 21st, 2024
bkb in the city
Great contrast
June 21st, 2024
