Something Old, Something New , Something Green , White and Blue by phil_howcroft
Something Old, Something New , Something Green , White and Blue

I was taking some photos of the new Design and Digital Arts building at Nottingham Trent University.

I liked the juxtaposition of the old building (the Newton Building) agains the swanky new building. The added bonus was the trees and fabulous sky
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Suzanne ace
Good composition with contrasts
June 20th, 2024  
Corinne ace
Nice composition, I like the contrast of the two buildings , and this golden square on the modern one caught my eye !
June 20th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
nice one
June 20th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nicely composed and well balanced image, so much contrasts in design, textures and colours .
June 20th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
That sky totally lifts the photo up a notch. Nice one!
June 20th, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Fantastic shot!
June 21st, 2024  
bkb in the city
Great contrast
June 21st, 2024  
