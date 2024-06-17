100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 435 : Stuart and Peggy

I was photographing the new Design and Digital Arts building at Nottingham Trent University (again, I photographed it a couple of weeks ago). While walking towards the building I met Stuart and Peggy. It was actually Peggy who engaged with me as I was walking behind them. She turned round and wagged her tail , so I said hello and had a chat with her before chatting with her humans, Stuart and his wife.



Peggy is their daughters dog, she had been staying for a sleepover with her “human grandparents”



“What breed is Peggy?”



“A bit of a mix, mainly collie, she’s 9 months old”



“She’s beautiful, I have a beautiful whippet almost 2 years old”



“We have lurchers, sighthounds are amazing dogs”



After some dog chat, by the humans, I asked Stuart about his bucket hat.



“Forest Old Boys”, Nottingham Forest fans from back in the day.



We then had a football chat, about Bolton Wanderers and Forest (for none followers, I am a Bolton Wanderers Supporter)



I then asked Stuart for a photo for my project and asked him and Peggy to stand in front of the beautiful gates to the Newton Building.



Stuart told me he did his apprenticeship in printing in the building many years ago. He told me he was now retired, he worked in printing for most of his career before working in a primary school for the last few years in site management.



I shot several shots of them trying to get Peggy to look towards me. I made some squeaking noises and rattled my lens cap. That sort of worked but I got her full attention when Stuart’s wife stood behind me squeaking.



I did a search for Nottingham Forest Old Boys and google told me it found a closed Facebook group, with nearly 9K members, some of the content may be flagged by facebook systems and no sheep were allowed (Derby County fans).



Thanks for the photos Stuart and Peggy

