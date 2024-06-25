100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 436 : Rukky

This is a stranger photo from a couple of weeks ago, when we went into Nottingham for a fathers day meal with my daughter. After the meal I had a walk around Nottingham to do some street photography and hopefulIy get a stranger photo.



As I was walking near the HSBC bank I noticed a young lady taking selfies on her phone. I had my camera in my hand so I approached her and asked if she wanted a “selfie” on my camera.



Rukky smiled and said yes. I took some photos where she was standing as the bank wall seemed like a decent backdrop. It was very windy so Rukky’s hair was blowing over her face. I think the hair movement makes for an interesting photo.



I asked Rukky if she was a student. She told me she had graduated with a Masters degree and now works in the care industry. Rukky’s instagram account also tells me she has a business page selling fashion items.



As we were finishing the shoot Rukky’s friend appeared and asked if she was OK. They were not speaking English, in fact I don’t know what language it was, but I heard the word selfie several times, so Rukky was explaining what was happening.



We bumped fists and I bumped fists with Rukky’s friend and we said goodbye.