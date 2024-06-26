I Shoot Film : Kodak Ultramax 400 : Elsie says "Hello" to Nigel, Don and Shirley (stranger number 437)

Another photo from my analogue photography project (that's old 35mm film btw). Shot on a Voigtländer Vito B camera, that's almost 70 years old (I did say SEVENTY).



I was walking Elsie in Arnold and wanted to finish the roll of film.



I was walking towards King George's park and saw three people sat on a bench. They showed a lot of interest in Elsie and we went to say hello and have a chat.



Meet Nigel, Don and Shirley, son, father and mother.



Don and Shirley are from Preston and had been to Specrsavers to have their eyes tested. Preston to Arnold for their eyes tested (and see their son too) . They were having a "Greggs" for their lunch (bag under the bench)



I asked if I could take a photo of them and produced my Voigtländer from my bag.



"This is a 70 year old camera, West German"



Don seemed very impressed and we had a geeky chat.



"I have to take a light reading" I said



I produced my light meter and pointed it towards them.



"I have to estimate the distance too for focussing, would you say about 9 feet?"



"Yes about the length of my fishing rod"



I gave Elsie's lead to Don, so she could be part of the picture. She was very hesitant about leaving me and was a bit jumpy, but eventually posed nicely.



I think this counts as a stranger photo and I'm going to count it as number 437.



Worked out OK for a 70 year old camera, photo shot against the sun , a little contre jour ! April 2024