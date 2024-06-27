Previous
Next
Voigtländer Vito B by phil_howcroft
Photo 3196

Voigtländer Vito B

Several 365'ers have asked me about the 70 years old camera I used for my recent film uploads to 365.

This is the said Voigtländer Vito B camera. The Voigtländer Vito B was manufactured in West Germany between 1954 and 1959. The lens is fixed lens (it cannot be removed), a Color-Skopar 50mm, with an f2.8 maximum aperture (it is a classic four element Tessar design). A beautiful engineered camera. No such thing as auto focus 70 years ago , you have to estimate the distance your subject is from the camera, oh and I had to use my late fathers Weston Master V light meter from the 1960’s to work out the aperture and shutter speed.

This is amazing technology, I've shared pictures I took on a 70 years old camera to an online community of photographers from across the world. I guess the technology would be unbelievable to the original owner of the camera back in the 1950's.
27th June 2024 27th Jun 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
876% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
You're an expert with these beauties of old. Nice shot!
June 29th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Love seeing your vintage cameras, it is like a trip to a photography museum!
June 29th, 2024  
Zilli ace
Amazing. One must be sure of oneself when shooting with this camera. Mistakes are costly, I suppose.
June 29th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
It looks like new!
June 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise