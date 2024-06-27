Voigtländer Vito B

Several 365'ers have asked me about the 70 years old camera I used for my recent film uploads to 365.



This is the said Voigtländer Vito B camera. The Voigtländer Vito B was manufactured in West Germany between 1954 and 1959. The lens is fixed lens (it cannot be removed), a Color-Skopar 50mm, with an f2.8 maximum aperture (it is a classic four element Tessar design). A beautiful engineered camera. No such thing as auto focus 70 years ago , you have to estimate the distance your subject is from the camera, oh and I had to use my late fathers Weston Master V light meter from the 1960’s to work out the aperture and shutter speed.



This is amazing technology, I've shared pictures I took on a 70 years old camera to an online community of photographers from across the world. I guess the technology would be unbelievable to the original owner of the camera back in the 1950's.