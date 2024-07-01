Previous
Alfie and Willow by phil_howcroft
Photo 3200

Alfie and Willow

Our Grandchildren Alfie and Willow at the Duck Park, Arnold

Posing on a tree stump.

Alfie in his England top, Willow in her Elsa outfit (Elsa is the lead character from the film "Frozen" )

1st July 2024 1st Jul 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Photo Details

Philippa R
Cuties!!! Willow is a great Elsa!
July 1st, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Adorable! ❤️
July 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
