Photo 3198
I Shoot Film : AgfaPhoto APX 400 : Canon EOS 1000F : Savers Arnold
I'm continuing my 35mm film project with a relatively new camera. The Canon EOS 1000F, launched in 34 years ago, with AgfaPhoto APX 300 black and white film.
The 1000F is the first auto focus camera I've used with film, I paired it with a 50mm f1.8 Canon lens (from when I shot Canon).
This is Savers, a shop in Arnold selling cosmetics , cleaning products , personal hygiene products , hair products etc.
BTW : The film has been in the camera for probably 1 year !!!
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Tags
35mm
,
50mm
,
i shoot film
,
agfaphoto apx 400
,
canon eos 1000f
Mags
ace
Fab b&w candid capture!
June 29th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A wonderful composition with one person entering while another one exits the store. The store provides a frame within the image.
What a fun project to use an older Canon camera!
It seems that the film did not suffer from being in the camera for so long.
June 29th, 2024
