Ruby Wedding Anniversary - 40 years today

It is our 40th Wedding Anniversary today.



That's FORTY years since Jane and I were married at Arnold, St. Mary's Church



This is a "wedding day photo" and a "today photo".



I shot the "today photo" and then looked in our wedding album (all 30 photos...that's all you got in 1984) and found a similar photo. I'm stood on the wrong side though !!!



Anyway forty years later ....



Two daughters

Two grandchildren

Elsie is our 3rd whippet



We still live in Arnold, Nottingham, we take our grandson, Alfie to a toddler group at St. Mary's, the same toddler group that Kirsty and Claire went to (and Willow too).



Lot's of happy times.



I think the church path looks better in 2024 than it did in 1984, perhaps we looked better in 1984, but we both look good 40 years on.



