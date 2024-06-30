Previous
Ruby Wedding Anniversary - 40 years today by phil_howcroft
Photo 3199

Ruby Wedding Anniversary - 40 years today

It is our 40th Wedding Anniversary today.

That's FORTY years since Jane and I were married at Arnold, St. Mary's Church

This is a "wedding day photo" and a "today photo".

I shot the "today photo" and then looked in our wedding album (all 30 photos...that's all you got in 1984) and found a similar photo. I'm stood on the wrong side though !!!

Anyway forty years later ....

Two daughters
Two grandchildren
Elsie is our 3rd whippet

We still live in Arnold, Nottingham, we take our grandson, Alfie to a toddler group at St. Mary's, the same toddler group that Kirsty and Claire went to (and Willow too).

Lot's of happy times.

I think the church path looks better in 2024 than it did in 1984, perhaps we looked better in 1984, but we both look good 40 years on.

30th June 2024 30th Jun 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft





Suzanne ace
That's one worth framing. Congratulations!!
June 30th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@ankers70 awwww thank you Suzanne
June 30th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Congratulations on your Ruby Anniversary, and many more happy years ahead to both of you. A beautiful wedding shot and another great shot for today ! fav
June 30th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Congratulations, you both look amazing in both photos! Happy Ruby Wedding, Phil and Jane ❤️❤️
June 30th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca awww thanks Casa' that's kind of you to say

@beryl beryl , thank you so much for the kind wishes
June 30th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Happy Anniversary Jane and Phil!
These photos are so wonderful!
You haven't changed and both of you look fabulous.
June 30th, 2024  
