Photo 3199
Ruby Wedding Anniversary - 40 years today
It is our 40th Wedding Anniversary today.
That's FORTY years since Jane and I were married at Arnold, St. Mary's Church
This is a "wedding day photo" and a "today photo".
I shot the "today photo" and then looked in our wedding album (all 30 photos...that's all you got in 1984) and found a similar photo. I'm stood on the wrong side though !!!
Anyway forty years later ....
Two daughters
Two grandchildren
Elsie is our 3rd whippet
We still live in Arnold, Nottingham, we take our grandson, Alfie to a toddler group at St. Mary's, the same toddler group that Kirsty and Claire went to (and Willow too).
Lot's of happy times.
I think the church path looks better in 2024 than it did in 1984, perhaps we looked better in 1984, but we both look good 40 years on.
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
ruby wedding
wedding anniversary
Suzanne
That's one worth framing. Congratulations!!
June 30th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
@ankers70
awwww thank you Suzanne
June 30th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
Congratulations on your Ruby Anniversary, and many more happy years ahead to both of you. A beautiful wedding shot and another great shot for today ! fav
June 30th, 2024
Casablanca
Congratulations, you both look amazing in both photos! Happy Ruby Wedding, Phil and Jane ❤️❤️
June 30th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
@casablanca
awww thanks Casa' that's kind of you to say
@beryl
beryl , thank you so much for the kind wishes
June 30th, 2024
Corinne C
Happy Anniversary Jane and Phil!
These photos are so wonderful!
You haven't changed and both of you look fabulous.
June 30th, 2024
