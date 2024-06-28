Previous
I Shoot Film : AgfaPhoto APX 400 : Canon EOS 1000F : Civic Entrance by phil_howcroft
I Shoot Film : AgfaPhoto APX 400 : Canon EOS 1000F : Civic Entrance

I'm continuing my 35mm film project with a relatively new camera. The Canon EOS 1000F, launched in 34 years ago, with AgfaPhoto APX 300 black and white film.

The 1000F is the first auto focus camera I've used with film, I paired it with a 50mm f1.8 Canon lens (from when I shot Canon).

This is the old Arnold Civic Centre at Arnot Hill Park. It's home to the Registrars department, so people can get married here, it's a beautiful building and location.
28th June 2024 28th Jun 24

Phil Howcroft

Mags ace
Looking lovely in b&w!
June 29th, 2024  
Zilli ace
Great in b&w
June 29th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful black and white
June 29th, 2024  
