Photo 3197
I Shoot Film : AgfaPhoto APX 400 : Canon EOS 1000F : Civic Entrance
I'm continuing my 35mm film project with a relatively new camera. The Canon EOS 1000F, launched in 34 years ago, with AgfaPhoto APX 300 black and white film.
The 1000F is the first auto focus camera I've used with film, I paired it with a 50mm f1.8 Canon lens (from when I shot Canon).
This is the old Arnold Civic Centre at Arnot Hill Park. It's home to the Registrars department, so people can get married here, it's a beautiful building and location.
28th June 2024
28th Jun 24
3
2
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3257
photos
116
followers
98
following
10
3
2
365
35mm
50mm
i shoot film
agfaphoto apx 400
canon eos 1000f
Mags
Looking lovely in b&w!
June 29th, 2024
Zilli
Great in b&w
June 29th, 2024
Corinne C
Beautiful black and white
June 29th, 2024
