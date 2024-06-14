Sign up
Previous
Photo 3186
One Man Rocks
Another 'entertainment / animacion' photo from our holiday in Mallorca at half term / whitsuntide.
This is One Man Rocks, a one man musician, performing rock anthems and pop via 'looping technology' at our hotel.
He plays the guitar , electronic drums and beat boxes into a loop machine and then plays his guitar and sings to the loop machine.
He did a good show and received a great ovation at the end of the evening.
14th June 2024
14th Jun 24
5
3
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3245
photos
116
followers
98
following
872% complete
View this month »
3179
3180
3181
3182
3183
3184
3185
3186
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
27th May 2024 7:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
musician
,
guitar
,
drums
,
rock
,
loop
,
mallorca
,
looping
Corinne C
ace
Great shot!
June 15th, 2024
Brigette
ace
awesome! sounds like a very entertaining evening
June 15th, 2024
Mags
ace
Marvelous action capture!
June 15th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Talented guy and great shot in full flow
June 15th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
nice in monochrome
June 15th, 2024
