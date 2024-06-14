One Man Rocks

Another 'entertainment / animacion' photo from our holiday in Mallorca at half term / whitsuntide.



This is One Man Rocks, a one man musician, performing rock anthems and pop via 'looping technology' at our hotel.



He plays the guitar , electronic drums and beat boxes into a loop machine and then plays his guitar and sings to the loop machine.



He did a good show and received a great ovation at the end of the evening.



