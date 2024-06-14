Previous
One Man Rocks by phil_howcroft
One Man Rocks

Another 'entertainment / animacion' photo from our holiday in Mallorca at half term / whitsuntide.

This is One Man Rocks, a one man musician, performing rock anthems and pop via 'looping technology' at our hotel.

He plays the guitar , electronic drums and beat boxes into a loop machine and then plays his guitar and sings to the loop machine.

He did a good show and received a great ovation at the end of the evening.

14th June 2024 14th Jun 24

Phil Howcroft

I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Corinne C
Great shot!
June 15th, 2024  
Brigette
awesome! sounds like a very entertaining evening
June 15th, 2024  
Mags
Marvelous action capture!
June 15th, 2024  
Casablanca
Talented guy and great shot in full flow
June 15th, 2024  
Peter Dulis
nice in monochrome
June 15th, 2024  
