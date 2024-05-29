100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 432 : Mari

This is Mari, she works at the hotel we were staying at last week in Mallorca. She was in charge of one of the swimming pool bars in the hotel, serving drinks with a smile to the hotel guests.



I’d just been on a walk around the village with my camera taking some photos, so I nipped to the bar for a Fanta Naranja for my wife and myself. I had my camera with me so I asked Mari for a photo.



Mari was really pleased to be asked and told me her sister was a professional photographer in Granada, she had her own studio. I asked Mari how long she had been working at the hotel (in a few words of Spanish and a few gestures). Mari told me she’d been at the hotel for two years.



Mari took her glasses off for the photos. I’d have preferred it if she had kept them as they were really cool looking.



I asked Mari if I could put the photos on Instagram, she said yes and she found my profile and browsed some of my photos. She loved the Elsie photos, giving a big “awwwww” to them. She told me she had a dog and pointed to a tattoo on her arm of it. It looked a bit like a little terrier dog. She said if was a bit ‘loco’ , I don’t know if she said it was two years old or she had to give it up after 2 years. Anyway she liked dogs, in particular Elsie.



Mari’s instagram tells me she’s a witch !



Whenever Mari saw me walking by she would give me a wave and a nice smile . I told her I would post the photos to Insta’ when I returned home to England.



Gracias por la sesión de fotos Mari

