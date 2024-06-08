100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 434 : Catherine

I was walking across “slab square” in Nottingham today (that’s the market square to non locals) and saw a group of people gathered around a person making a speech. I went to see what was happening and listen to the speech.The speech was being made by Catherine, and was about Hong Kong and the freedom and rights of Hong Kong people, oppressed by the Chinese Communist Party.After Catherine had completed her speech I approached her for a photograph. Catherine agreed and I asked her to move into the centre of the square so I could frame her photo against the backdrop of Nottinghams iconic council house.I asked Catherine if she was a student. Catherine told me she had two masters degrees and described herself as a Hongkongese artivist, actor, musician and model. Catherine’s creative work focuses on freedom and human rights.Her cover of the song “Glory to Hong Kong”, a protest anthem of the Hong Kong pro-democracy movement, has received 1M views on YouTube and is on the Hong Kong government’s banned list of songs. Catherine finds it difficult to get recording contracts for her music due to pressure applied on mainstream publishers by China.We live in a global world, yet a small world. Walking across “slab square” I meet a group of activists “Nottingham Stands with Hong Kong” and Catherine a a talented creative, making the people of Nottingham (well those who listened) aware of what’s happening both on there doorstep and on the other side of the world.As a photographer (I think I can describe myself as a photographer) and a street photographer, I record what I see on the streets and let my photos and narrative tell the story. Oh and I have discovered a new word artivist ! The artivist (artist + activist) uses their artistic talents to fight and struggle against injustice and oppression—by any medium necessary. The artivist merges commitment to freedom and justice with the pen, the lens, the brush, the voice, the body, and the imagination.Catherine’s you tube video is in the link belowThank you for letting me photograph you Catherine