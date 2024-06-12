Sign up
Photo 3184
Photo 3184
A new building emerges on the Nottingham Skyline
There's a new shiny, futuristic, building rising into the Nottingham Skyline.
This is the new Design and Digital Arts building at Nottingham Trent University. It will be an exciting new UK hub for film, animation, motion graphics, VFX, games design, graphic design and more.
It's not quite finished yet but it's going to be very photogenic.
12th June 2024
12th Jun 24
5
3
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3243
photos
116
followers
98
following
872% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
LEICA Q2 MONO
Taken
5th June 2024 2:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
glass
,
clouds
,
mono
,
nye
,
university
,
monochromatic
,
black and white photography
Casablanca
ace
How interesting to have something new to explore
June 12th, 2024
Wendy
ace
Very interesting and nicely captured. fav
June 12th, 2024
Philippa R
What an interesting building, very modern! It looks good against the clouds too
June 12th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
It's already a great photographic subject. Wonderful POV!
June 12th, 2024
Allison Williams
ace
I really like this!
June 12th, 2024
