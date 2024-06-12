A new building emerges on the Nottingham Skyline

There's a new shiny, futuristic, building rising into the Nottingham Skyline.



This is the new Design and Digital Arts building at Nottingham Trent University. It will be an exciting new UK hub for film, animation, motion graphics, VFX, games design, graphic design and more.



It's not quite finished yet but it's going to be very photogenic.

