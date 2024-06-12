Previous
A new building emerges on the Nottingham Skyline by phil_howcroft
A new building emerges on the Nottingham Skyline

There's a new shiny, futuristic, building rising into the Nottingham Skyline.

This is the new Design and Digital Arts building at Nottingham Trent University. It will be an exciting new UK hub for film, animation, motion graphics, VFX, games design, graphic design and more.

It's not quite finished yet but it's going to be very photogenic.
12th June 2024 12th Jun 24

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
Casablanca ace
How interesting to have something new to explore
June 12th, 2024  
Wendy ace
Very interesting and nicely captured. fav
June 12th, 2024  
Philippa R
What an interesting building, very modern! It looks good against the clouds too
June 12th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
It's already a great photographic subject. Wonderful POV!
June 12th, 2024  
Allison Williams ace
I really like this!
June 12th, 2024  
