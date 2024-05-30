La Playa : Cala Mesquida

Another photo of the beach at Cala Mesquida, Mallorca



Yesterdays upload was shot from the corner of the cliff you can see on the left hand side of the frame.



This shot is from the edge of the pine forest. The sea is tranquil and calm here, beautiful to swim in, albeit a tad cold when you first get in.



Note the clock on my camera is wrong, this is about 9.45 a.m. I had a swim after taking some shots in the forest.



Do you think I should get a special discount on the price of my holiday for promoting the resort.

