Photo 3173
La Playa : Cala Mesquida
Another photo of the beach at Cala Mesquida, Mallorca
Yesterdays upload was shot from the corner of the cliff you can see on the left hand side of the frame.
This shot is from the edge of the pine forest. The sea is tranquil and calm here, beautiful to swim in, albeit a tad cold when you first get in.
Note the clock on my camera is wrong, this is about 9.45 a.m. I had a swim after taking some shots in the forest.
Do you think I should get a special discount on the price of my holiday for promoting the resort.
30th May 2024
30th May 24
2
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3234
photos
116
followers
98
following
869% complete
View this month »
3168
3169
3170
3171
3172
3173
3174
3175
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
30th May 2024 8:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
rocks
,
beach
,
landscape
,
playa
,
spain
,
mallorca
,
cala mesquida
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, yes all this free advertising should be rewarded! Nice shot.
June 4th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@casablanca
thanks Casa' , it is a beautiful location
June 4th, 2024
