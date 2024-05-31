Sign up
Previous
Photo 3173
Cala Mesquia Playa, Mallorca
Cala Mesquida is a little village on the North East tip of Mallorca.
The beach is stunning, golden sand flanked by mountains, pine forests and sand dunes.
This is the view from the start of the path into the Parc Natural De La Peninsula de Llevant
BTW : The weather was fabulous, on two days we had high winds and very photogenic surf !
31st May 2024
31st May 24
7
2
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3232
photos
116
followers
97
following
869% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
31st May 2024 7:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
playa
,
spain
,
mallorca
,
cala mesquida
,
socorrisata
Carole Sandford
ace
Looks a lovely beach & doesn’t appear crowded.
June 3rd, 2024
Philippa R
That's such a dynamic photo, waves crashing on the beach with the hills in the background, love it
June 3rd, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Looks pretty secluded for June, lucky you - although I see shot was taken at 7.15am! Sea looks perfect for surfing
June 3rd, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@rensala
Renee the clock is wrong on my camera , 9.13 , but the beach was never busy away from the sun chairs
June 3rd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
This is so dreamy!
June 3rd, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
wonderful capture
June 3rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful view of this secluded beach, somewhat rough sea with the forested hills in the background ! Idyllic !
June 3rd, 2024
