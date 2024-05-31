Cala Mesquia Playa, Mallorca

Cala Mesquida is a little village on the North East tip of Mallorca.



The beach is stunning, golden sand flanked by mountains, pine forests and sand dunes.



This is the view from the start of the path into the Parc Natural De La Peninsula de Llevant



BTW : The weather was fabulous, on two days we had high winds and very photogenic surf !

