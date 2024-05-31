Previous
Cala Mesquia Playa, Mallorca by phil_howcroft
Photo 3173

Cala Mesquia Playa, Mallorca

Cala Mesquida is a little village on the North East tip of Mallorca.

The beach is stunning, golden sand flanked by mountains, pine forests and sand dunes.

This is the view from the start of the path into the Parc Natural De La Peninsula de Llevant

BTW : The weather was fabulous, on two days we had high winds and very photogenic surf !
31st May 2024 31st May 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
Carole Sandford ace
Looks a lovely beach & doesn’t appear crowded.
June 3rd, 2024  
Philippa R
That's such a dynamic photo, waves crashing on the beach with the hills in the background, love it
June 3rd, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Looks pretty secluded for June, lucky you - although I see shot was taken at 7.15am! Sea looks perfect for surfing
June 3rd, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@rensala Renee the clock is wrong on my camera , 9.13 , but the beach was never busy away from the sun chairs
June 3rd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
This is so dreamy!
June 3rd, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
wonderful capture
June 3rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful view of this secluded beach, somewhat rough sea with the forested hills in the background ! Idyllic !
June 3rd, 2024  
