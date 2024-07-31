Previous
Darcie at Papplewick - An Update by phil_howcroft
Photo 3223

Darcie at Papplewick - An Update

You may remember I did a photoshoot back in April at Papplewick, the Victorian pumping station.

Darcie one of the models at the shoot is returning in September with her horse. She is going to be wearing big ballroom dresses while riding her horse in the grounds of the pumping station.

Should be a good photoshoot. I believe she has black horses.
31st July 2024 31st Jul 24

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Casablanca ace
Love your photos of Darcie and this is no exception. Her facial expression is so enigmatic, clothes gorgeous and the setting so interesting. Nice one, Phil 👍
July 31st, 2024  
Philippa R
Gorgeous cyberpunk feel to that shot!
July 31st, 2024  
amyK ace
Super portrait; her clothing choice sets off her hair beautifully
July 31st, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Great contrast of subjects here….a pretty girl & a valve….its very different!
July 31st, 2024  
