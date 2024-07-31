Sign up
Previous
Photo 3223
Darcie at Papplewick - An Update
You may remember I did a photoshoot back in April at Papplewick, the Victorian pumping station.
Darcie one of the models at the shoot is returning in September with her horse. She is going to be wearing big ballroom dresses while riding her horse in the grounds of the pumping station.
Should be a good photoshoot. I believe she has black horses.
31st July 2024
31st Jul 24
4
3
Tags
model
,
photoshoot
,
nottingham
,
papplewick
Casablanca
ace
Love your photos of Darcie and this is no exception. Her facial expression is so enigmatic, clothes gorgeous and the setting so interesting. Nice one, Phil 👍
July 31st, 2024
Philippa R
Gorgeous cyberpunk feel to that shot!
July 31st, 2024
amyK
ace
Super portrait; her clothing choice sets off her hair beautifully
July 31st, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Great contrast of subjects here….a pretty girl & a valve….its very different!
July 31st, 2024
