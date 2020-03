52 Week Challenge

Couldn’t do last week’s challenge, we have no pets. There’s a cat that lives in a neighbouring property to where I stay during the week, a six toed Tom Cat called Sid. He visits me often (I tripped over him a few years ago and tumbled down the stairs as I didn’t see him, almost fracturing my ankle). Was he around last week when I needed him? Was he heck!!



Week 10, birds eggs. So that’s Cadbury Creme Egg and all of the copycats barred, so it’s the old fashioned British Hen’s Egg .......