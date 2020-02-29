My Garden February 2020

Another shot of the garden taken around a month after the last one; this one’s a wee lit late due to my bachelor weekend last week where I stayed in Bath.



Some colour is arriving now since the shot in January. The bulbs that I planted out in October and November last year are all now shooting and the eagle eyed amongst you may be able to see a couple in flower. The hellebores are up in full bloom now, some daffodils are budding and we have three early, cwrtainly, dwarf, Tulips in flower. The lawn is still absolutely sodden given the amount of rain that we’ve had.



If you fancy taking a look at the others, and there is absolutely no obligation to do so, click on the tag below Philsgarden