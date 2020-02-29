Previous
My Garden February 2020 by phil_sandford
My Garden February 2020

Another shot of the garden taken around a month after the last one; this one’s a wee lit late due to my bachelor weekend last week where I stayed in Bath.

Some colour is arriving now since the shot in January. The bulbs that I planted out in October and November last year are all now shooting and the eagle eyed amongst you may be able to see a couple in flower. The hellebores are up in full bloom now, some daffodils are budding and we have three early, cwrtainly, dwarf, Tulips in flower. The lawn is still absolutely sodden given the amount of rain that we’ve had.

Cazzi ace
You have a beautiful garden. Nice to see it throughout the changing seasons. I bet theres a lot of hard work involved too. Rewarding though!
February 29th, 2020  
