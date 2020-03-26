Previous
365 Roll Call by phil_sandford
236 / 365

365 Roll Call

My selfie for the Roll Call of selfies that @msshope has started to put faces to the names on 365Project.

https://365project.org/discuss/general/43327/roll-call

This is my usual attire when I’m not in a suit, the shirt of the most successful Rugby Union Club side in England, Leicester Tigers. I live in Lincolnshire, UK, which is kind of half way up England on the Easternside.

This is me; unfortunately I have a resting angry face and I’ve taken the unilateral decision to not shave until this is over. Have been working from home since last Tuesday after being texted by my client on the Monday evening to “head home to your family Phil; leave now” - I quickly packed, locked up my weekday flat, gave the key and burglar alarm code to a neighbour and asked him to keep an eye on it and drove the four hours home to Carole.

Lockdown is similar to many of my Operational tours in the Military over my 24 year career (but the food is better and there’s Sky, Amazon Prime & Netflix this time)

Take care all
Phil Sandford

Photo Details

