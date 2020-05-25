Previous
Wisteria Border by phil_sandford
255 / 365

Wisteria Border

I would kill for a border like this. A wave of colour rising up to that magnificent Wisteria drop.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
25th May 2020 25th May 20

Phil Sandford

